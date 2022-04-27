The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is showing the family-friendly film, Wings Over Water, in 3D, narrated by Michael Keaton and produced by Denver’s Chris Dorsey.

Wings Over Water tells the fascinating story of three amazing birdspecies—the Sandhill Crane, the Yellow Warbler and the Mallard Duck—with extraordinary footage of their fascinating behaviors. As the glaciers retreated at the end of the last ice age, they left an astounding gift of connected rivers, lakes, and wetlands across the heartland of North America known as the prairie wetlands.

All of these birds depend on this little known area for their survival. Today, these “water highways” remain an oasis for wildlife, including for the millions of birds that migrate there.

The film will run through July 31, 2022 at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science in Denver. Visit dmns.org for pricing and to purchase tickets.