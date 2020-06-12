Local Colorado Photographer Gives Back to Restaurant Industry

Rick Sounders of Souders Studios and Square Pixels are collaborating together and helping out Denver/Golden area restaurants and bars as they work to promote their take-out menus.

So far, the Souders Studios Give Back project has donated over $34,000 in photography and related services to the industry.

Rick Souders is a renowned food photographer based in Golden. He’s also a big fan of supporting locally owned establishments and has already shot/arranged to work with Nosu Ramen, Cheese Ranch Deli, Golden Moon Distillery, Grateful Bread Company, Table Mountain Inn, Colorado Corn and Cast Iron Tavern. He’s hopeful more places will take them up on his Give Back Project.