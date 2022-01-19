Local Colorado non-profit adapts a classic children’s book for kids with disabilities

Colorado-based nonprofit, Imagination Videobooks, that produces accessible videos of children’s books for those who are hearing or visually impaired, or have learning disabilities recently turned the classic Winnie-the-Pooh book into an audiobook series (and soon the video version) that all kids can enjoy, no matter their ability.

Richard Rieman is the man behind the project and the founder of the organization shares his passion as to why this project was desperately needed. The project is the first of its kind.

Imagination Videobooks will bring the characters of the Hundred Acre Wood to life through a 10-chapter series of audiobooks and videos using techniques that allow children with visual/hearing impairments to “see” the pictures and words on the page. Audio Description, closed captioning, American Sign Language create a very special, immersive story experience.

A full cast of all the beloved characters has signed on for the project, many of whom are blind and understand the importance of making children’s books equitable to all. Many large publishers don’t immediately make accessible books for children who are blind or deaf. This has been the mission and work of the local nonprofit, which has an ever-growing library of resources. The Imagination Videobooks version of Winnie-the-Pooh will be available on Spotify as a podcast; the website imaginationvideobooks.org will have a link to the video story, it will also be available later this month on Vimeo.

Imagination Videobooks has curated 52 of them for families.