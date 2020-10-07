Local Colorado Helping Kids Get Back to Sports

Colorado tech company TeamSnap are helping kids get back to playing as a team on the field even during this pandemic. Recently the company announced that 3 Million COVID-19 Health Check screenings have been performed since the popular tool launched last month. The surge in demand comes from thousands of youth sports teams and clubs leveraging the platform to help manage the COVID-19 symptom screening process.

TeamSnap Health Check debuted in August free to all users as part of the company’s ongoing effort to support sports organizations and teams in the return to play amid the pandemic. Users are able to easily access COVID-19 screening questions through TeamSnap on any iOS or Android mobile device.

TeamSnap Health Check is the first COVID-19 screening tool to be fully embedded into a sport management platform. While maintaining user privacy, administrators can track reports and notify members of any possible COVID-19 exposure.