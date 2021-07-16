Local Colorado family invents a new board game during pandemic

Like many of us, families had to find ways to entertain ourselves and the kids during the pandemic since we were all stuck at home. One local Lakewood family took that time together and created a business out of it.

Jeff Goeke is a creative marketing professional and together with the kids, they developed the logo, packaging, and website of their new board game CANOOSH.

By April 2021, they were sourcing all of the components (board, dice, chips, packaging), and they have been able to bootstrap the new venture. The first round of 165 units sold out in the first few weeks. Now, they have assembled 500 more units.



Regarding the name Canoosh, the family had compiled a list of 24-36 names, which they considered on (1) availability of the name in the board game space, (2) availability of a website domain name, (3) reflective of the fun activity of removing someone else from the board.

They are now taking the board game to market. The game is available for sale online at Canoosh.com or at Golden Goods in Golden.