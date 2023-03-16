Backpacker’s Pantry is a Boulder-based, family-owned producer of gourmet adventure meals made with healthy and sustainable ingredients.

Since 1951, the company has been delivering high-quality freeze-dried meals with an emphasis on taste. Soraya Smith with Backpacker’s Pantry is one of the Chefs and recipe developers and he goal is create meals that are not only nutritious but delicious as well.

As the weather warms up, many of us are gearing up to hit the trails and campgrounds. Backpacker’s Pantry are great to throw in your backpack for easy meals on the trail.

Backpacker’s Pantry is family-owned right here in Boulder, Colorado. You can find them in many sporting good stores or on their website at www.backpackerspantry.com.