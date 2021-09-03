Local Colorado company creates a creative way to bring fun back at the office

Colorado-based company TheCultureBiz is relaunching to help employers and employees with this shift by offering tools and services to build team culture through play. Its two activity crates were developed to help team members reconnect with each other, fuel communication, encourage innovation and simply put: have fun.

CEO Katie Wall has used theater, art and play in her work as a professional facilitator and high performance teaming expert, helping Kaiser Permanente, DocuSign, Atlassian and others build stronger teams. COO Courtney Jacobson, a social worker by trade, has experience directing summer camp and preschool programs, using play as a foundation for building and maintaining connected teams.



Whether employees are working in the office, at home or in a hybrid environment, teams need a meaningful way to reconnect with each other after a long time apart. TheCultureBiz, a women-owned company offers culture-building workshops, on-site facilitation and activity crates for teams of five or more, all designed to fuel communication, connection, innovation and fun.