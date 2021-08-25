Local Colorado company aims to fight child food insecurity

Colorado company, A2 Milk Company is sending kids back to school with confidence by partnering up with Feed the Children program.

The a2 Milk Company is partnering with Feed the Children, a leading anti-hunger organization, to donate 10% of sales of every carton purchased (up to $100K) to help provide food and supplies to kids so they can get back to just being kids.

The goal of Feed the Children’s Back-to-School campaign is to reduce the stress families experience when kids return to the classroom by providing resources to fill the gap between what parents and caregivers can afford and what their children need to succeed in a new school year.