Josh Oakley a local Chef from Colorado is getting his chance with Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen. For the first time ever, 18 aspiring chefs from around the country will roll the dice and head to Sin City in the hopes of winning it big.

Each week, the competition will get hotter as the chefs are put through rigorous culinary challenges.

You can catch Josh and all the contestants every Thursday night duel it out on Hell’s Kitchen right here on Fox31