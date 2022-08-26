As kids get back into the groove of the school, Jessica Speer, a local Colorado author has a new book out that focuses on our young teens.

Middle school is a time of big changes, from physical to social changes, it can be a challenge for both the teen and their parents. Speer had a conversation with 100 Colorado middle school students and from those conversations resulted in her latest book – “Middle School – Safety Googles Advised”.

The book explores the trickiest social parts of school through choose-your-own-ending stories, humor and a dash of science. Middle School—Safety Goggles Advised will help you deal with the drama and define who you are and how to navigate life when things get, well, weird.