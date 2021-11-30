Local Colorado author captures some of the best slopes across the country

A lot of viewers are chomping at the bit to hit the slopes right now, both near and far, depending.

Filled with beautiful photography, wisdom from experts, need-to-know travel information, and practical tips is a new book from NatGeo: 100 Slopes of a Lifetime. Find out where to get up close with elk in Jackson Hole, try Europe’s longest toboggan run or sample the Dolomite’s finest cuisine.

Gordy Megroz captures the ultimate skier and snowboarder bucket list in his latest National Geographic’s 100 Slopes of a Lifetime book.

Some of the highlights include:

Intermediate Level: Stein’s Way at Deer Valley Resort (Park City, Utah)

Advanced Level: Hapat Khued Bowl at Ski Gulmarg (Gulmarg, India)

Cross-Country Level: The Olympic Track at Olympiaregion Seefeld (Seefeld, Austria)