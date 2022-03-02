Chef Keeley, the Executive Chef at Fire Restaurant & Lounge inside the Art Hotel Denver went head-to-head in a Food Network episode for the chance to ‘Beat Bobby Flay’ – and won with his famous Rabbit Pot Pie.
The ART Hotel Denver is thrilled to kick off 2022 with a full refresh of signature restaurant FIRE Restaurant & Lounge and a new menu concept by recently appointment Executive Chef Jon Keeley.
Chef Jon is heating up Denver’s thriving food scene, bringing a new level of creativity and innovation to the FIRE menu, as well as leading both in-room dining and catering menu development for The ART.
New menus, spanning from breakfast to dessert, feature contemporary American fare with local market-fresh ingredients. Menu highlights include bison tartare, BBQ charred carrots, duck & dumplings, grilled chili hanger steak and layered carrot cake.
Here’s Chef Keeley’s famous Rabbit Pot Pie recipe:
Ingredients: Rabbit Stock
- 20 lb. Roasted Rabbit Bones
- 5 White Onions
- 1 bunch Celery
- 5 Jumbo Carrots
- 30 Thyme Sprigs
- 15 Bay Leaves
- ¼ cup Black Peppercorns
- ¼ cup Coriander Seed
- 6 cups Water
Method
- Roast rabbit bones at 425ºF until golden brown
- Add all ingredients to stock pot and cover with water
- Bring to a boil then turn down to a simmer
- Skim all impurities from the top of the stock
- Let very slowly simmer for 8 hours
- Skim top of the stock for impurities again
- Let cool and store in refrigerator
Ingredients: Sage Pie Dough
- 600g Flour
- 30g Salt
- 330g Butter
- 160g Ice Water
- 5g Sage
Method
- Small dice the butter and place in the freezer for 45 min.
- Mix the salt, butter and sage in the robot coup until combined
- Add butter to the robot coup and process until pea size clumps form
- While processing, stream in the cold water until crumbly dough forms
- Form the dough by hand into a solid ball
- Wrap the dough and chill in the refrigerate for 30 min. before use
Ingredients: Braised Rabbit Legs (Yields 7 lb.)
- 10 lb. Rabbit Legs
- 80g Salt
- 45g Sugar
- 12g Black Pepper
- 12g Coriander
- 15 Thyme Sprigs
- 3 Bay Leaves
- 150g Rabbit Stock
Method:
- Season the rabbit with the cure mixture and let sit for 10 min.
- Sear the rabbit until light golden brown
- Deglaze with rabbit stock, then transfer into a vacuum sealed bag
- Cook the rabbit submerged into a circulated water bath at 165ºF for 12 hours
- Chill the rabbit then pick the meat into large chunks
Ingredients: Rabbit Pot Pie Filling
- 1qt minced white onions
- 1qt minced celery
- 1qt minced carrot
- 5 minced garlic cloves
- 1 cup minced shallot
- 1qt roasted corn kernels
- 1qt blanched/diced green beans
- 1 sachet bag of thyme, bay, BP, coriander
- 1 cup white wine
- 4oz butter
- 4oz flour
- 2qt rabbit stock
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 cup chopped herb trio (parsley, basil, chives)
- 4qt braised rabbit leg
Method:
- Sweat the onions, carrots, celery, garlic and shallots until translucent with the sachet bag
- Deglaze with the white wine and reduce until dry
- Add the butter until melted
- Add the flour to create a blonde roux
- Add the rabbit stock slowly to ensure a smooth emulsion
- Season with salt, pepper and herbs to finish
- Fold in the braised rabbit chunks gently to not break apart
- Chill and store properly
Ingredients:
- 20 Corn on the Cob
- 1qt Diced Red Bell Peppers
- 1qt Diced Orange Bell Peppers
- 1qt Diced Red Onion
- 3 tbsp Minced Garlic
- ½ cup Diced Shallots
- Salt and Black Pepper to taste
Method:
- Roast the corn on the cob with the husks on, in the oven until tender
- Allow to cool and then cut the corn off the cob
- Sweat the onions, garlic and peppers
- Add the corn and cook for only about 3 min.
- Season and cool