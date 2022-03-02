Chef Keeley, the Executive Chef at Fire Restaurant & Lounge inside the Art Hotel Denver went head-to-head in a Food Network episode for the chance to ‘Beat Bobby Flay’ – and won with his famous Rabbit Pot Pie.

The ART Hotel Denver is thrilled to kick off 2022 with a full refresh of signature restaurant FIRE Restaurant & Lounge and a new menu concept by recently appointment Executive Chef Jon Keeley.

Chef Jon is heating up Denver’s thriving food scene, bringing a new level of creativity and innovation to the FIRE menu, as well as leading both in-room dining and catering menu development for The ART.

New menus, spanning from breakfast to dessert, feature contemporary American fare with local market-fresh ingredients. Menu highlights include bison tartare, BBQ charred carrots, duck & dumplings, grilled chili hanger steak and layered carrot cake.

Here’s Chef Keeley’s famous Rabbit Pot Pie recipe:

Ingredients: Rabbit Stock

20 lb. Roasted Rabbit Bones

5 White Onions

1 bunch Celery

5 Jumbo Carrots

30 Thyme Sprigs

15 Bay Leaves

¼ cup Black Peppercorns

¼ cup Coriander Seed

6 cups Water

Method

Roast rabbit bones at 425ºF until golden brown Add all ingredients to stock pot and cover with water Bring to a boil then turn down to a simmer Skim all impurities from the top of the stock Let very slowly simmer for 8 hours Skim top of the stock for impurities again Let cool and store in refrigerator

Ingredients: Sage Pie Dough

600g Flour

30g Salt

330g Butter

160g Ice Water

5g Sage

Method

Small dice the butter and place in the freezer for 45 min. Mix the salt, butter and sage in the robot coup until combined Add butter to the robot coup and process until pea size clumps form While processing, stream in the cold water until crumbly dough forms Form the dough by hand into a solid ball Wrap the dough and chill in the refrigerate for 30 min. before use

Ingredients: Braised Rabbit Legs (Yields 7 lb.)

10 lb. Rabbit Legs

80g Salt

45g Sugar

12g Black Pepper

12g Coriander

15 Thyme Sprigs

3 Bay Leaves

150g Rabbit Stock

Method:

Season the rabbit with the cure mixture and let sit for 10 min. Sear the rabbit until light golden brown Deglaze with rabbit stock, then transfer into a vacuum sealed bag Cook the rabbit submerged into a circulated water bath at 165ºF for 12 hours Chill the rabbit then pick the meat into large chunks

Ingredients: Rabbit Pot Pie Filling

1qt minced white onions

1qt minced celery

1qt minced carrot

5 minced garlic cloves

1 cup minced shallot

1qt roasted corn kernels

1qt blanched/diced green beans

1 sachet bag of thyme, bay, BP, coriander

1 cup white wine

4oz butter

4oz flour

2qt rabbit stock

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup chopped herb trio (parsley, basil, chives)

4qt braised rabbit leg

Method:

Sweat the onions, carrots, celery, garlic and shallots until translucent with the sachet bag Deglaze with the white wine and reduce until dry Add the butter until melted Add the flour to create a blonde roux Add the rabbit stock slowly to ensure a smooth emulsion Season with salt, pepper and herbs to finish Fold in the braised rabbit chunks gently to not break apart Chill and store properly

Ingredients:

20 Corn on the Cob

1qt Diced Red Bell Peppers

1qt Diced Orange Bell Peppers

1qt Diced Red Onion

3 tbsp Minced Garlic

½ cup Diced Shallots

Salt and Black Pepper to taste

Method:

Roast the corn on the cob with the husks on, in the oven until tender Allow to cool and then cut the corn off the cob Sweat the onions, garlic and peppers Add the corn and cook for only about 3 min. Season and cool