This Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Executive Chef Jon Keeley will serve a festive brunch and dinner menu at FIRE Restaurant & Lounge at The ART Hotel Denver.

Gather your family & friends for an artful Christmas celebration whether beginning the holiday with brunch from 6:30AM – 12PM or delighting in Christmas dinner served from 1-9PM.

Christmas Brunch specials feature prime rib skillet with tater tots, roasted peppers, caramelized onion, fried egg & green Chile hollandaise; and M&M buttermilk pancakes topped with Christmas M&M’s, whipped cream and maple syrup.

Before or after the Christmas meal, check out the Pop-ART Trees in The ART Hotel Denver’s lobby for all to see! The hotel takes a playful twist on classic Christmas tree decorations with Andy Warhol (accented with block ornaments) and Roy Lichtenstein-inspired trees (portraying the comic strip feel with red and white spotted ball ornaments), plus others all inspired by the hotel’s art-filled guest experience.