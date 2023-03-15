Estes park-based writer, photographer and guide Dawn Wilson takes us on a journey to discover what sets the town of Estes Park apart from others in Colorado.

Wilson recently released 100 Things to Do in Estes Park Before You Die provides ample suggestions for those interested in discovering its valleys, trails and history rich with characters and stories unlike any other Colorado towns.

Wilson wrote this book because Estes Park has so much more to offer than just exploring the national park, although that is certainly one of the highlights while in town. She wanted to pull together a wide range of activities for visitors to do when they can’t get a reservation and for locals to learn about in their town.

Of the 100 things in the book, Wilson continues to visit Sprague Lake for the sunrise over and over again. However, a close second would be enjoying a authentic New York style pizza from Antonio’s Pizza.