Local artists collaborate on documentary about George Floyd

A file image of a mural of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – A documentary film, Because of George, is being developed in collaboration with the Red Rocks Community College (RRCC) Theatre Arts and Dance and Visual, Audio, and Media Arts Departments and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) artists.

“Get uncomfortable by being in a conversation on how to be an accomplice to change a system built on racism and hate,” reads the website promoting the film.

The making of the documentary builds on the current awareness of equity and race that grew after George Floyd’s death.

The aim of the collaboration is to inspire change, add voices to the conversion and learn from each other.

RRCC students and staff are assisting filmmaker/director Dina Gilmore and producer/music director Magenta Freeman on the project.

Additional funding is being sought, notate “Theatre Department/George” in the comment section with your donation.

