Most 8-year-olds spend their free time watching tv, playing video games or hanging out with friends, but not Sam Adventure Baker. He’s a rock climbing enthusiast living here in Colorado who is well on his way to becoming a pro and breaking records.

In late May, Sam and his father Joe Baker climbed Zion National Park’s Moonlight Buttress, which is known for its 1,200 foot knife-edge exposure and stunning views up and down the canyon.

Sam hopes to conquer his ultimate challenge in September of this year: El Capitan in Yosemite National park. His goal is to be the youngest ever to climb this iconic summit.

Sam has already scaled summits that even most grown people can’t imagine such as Lost Arrow Spire, a 2,700-foot cliff next to the highest waterfall in North America, to name just one.