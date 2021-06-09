Local 7 year-old hopes to be the youngest to scale Yosemite’s Washington Column

Most 7-year-olds love climbing on playground equipment and furniture, but Sam Adventure Baker takes his love of climbing to new heights! He’s training to become the youngest climber to take on Washington Column in Yosemite National Park this July.

The Colorado Springs kid has already scaled summits most of us can’t imagine including Lost Arrow Spire, a 2,700-foot cliff next to the highest waterfall in North America.

All roads lead to El Capitan, and it is Sam’s goal to be the youngest ever to climb this iconic summit by age 9.