Local 46 tavern in Berkeley neighborhood closes, owners say it could not survive COVID-19 restrictions

DENVER (KDVR) — For nine years, a local bar in the Berkeley neighborhood of Denver has been a favorite watering hole. That’s coming to an abrupt end, the owners say, due to the state-imposed restrictions.

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Niya Gingerich. The slow realization of her and her husband‘s bar, Local 46, will soon come to an end.

“Saturday night it really sunk in. There were a lot of tears,” Gingerich said.

Local 46 bar, located on West 46th Avenue in the Berkeley neighborhood, pays homage to those who drank at the popular watering hole, says Gingerich.

“These lights we actually discovered underneath the drop ceiling when we took it out,” Gingerich said, describing vintage lights hanging from the ceiling. Those lights, and the rest of the business, will soon go out.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster. Somebody hugs me just a little too long and a little too tight and I just break down and start weeping,” Gingerich said.

Gingerich said the establishment could not survive Gov. Jared Polis’ restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. Their last day of business is Oct. 31.

Gingerich says it was best to close now, before business really hits an all-time low this winter.

“I was projecting that it could potentially be 10% or less than our normal revenue, so there’s no way to sustain that,” Gingerich said.

The local community tried to preserve Local 46 as a historical site.

“Unfortunately it was too little, too late,” Gingerich said.

Gingerich says her employees are like a family. And sometimes, families get broken up.