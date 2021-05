DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday is day two in a weekend of severe weather watches and warnings across Colorado.

Around noon, tornado watches were issued for several counties around the Front Range and Eastern Plains until 8 p.m.

(Click here for live weather radar)

Saturday saw nine tornadoes touch down. Will we get more of the same volatile weather today? View live updates below. If you’re viewing in our mobile app, click here to open mobile browser.