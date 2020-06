LIVE UPDATES: Everything you need to know about Friday's Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for the chance of hail and high winds on Friday between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The main geographic risk includes areas south and east of Denver. For example, the Palmer Divide, I-70 East, Limon, Burlington.

We will be updating this live blog throughout the day to help you stay informed.