“Live From Rehab” a solo comedy show on life before, during and after addiction

Presented by The Gooden Center, Zane Helberg,live from rehab is coming to Rise Comedy Theater on Wednesday, July 21st.



Zane Helberg is a crazy person who loves performing for people in rehab. This whimsical lunatic

packs “live from rehab” with jokes and stories from his life before, during, and after addiction.

Join Zane on this dark and twisted tale as he finds the comedy in his tragic mishaps.



Live From Rehab is an energetic, hilarious and cathartic stand-up show that will leave wanting to

hug a stranger. From having a one-legged alcoholic Dad, a crippling drug addiction, and a series

of strange relationships, this is a wild ride you’ll never forget.