LIVE BLOG: Snow causing mountain traffic to slow down

A snow storm is creating difficult travel conditions in Colorado’s high country. Follow updates throughout the night here:
Current status on Vail Pass #cowx #fox31 pic.twitter.com/CG8rGxhEFa— Ashley Michels (@ReporterAshley) February 17, 2020
I-70 EB: Safety closure at MM 176. Multiple spun-out vehicles https://t.co/vXFBsfu6tz— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 17, 2020
US 40 EB: Commercial vehicle chain law between MM 136 and MM 159. Passenger vehicle traction law. EB US 40 Rabbit Ears Pass https://t.co/SSCbk465th— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 16, 2020