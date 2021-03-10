Gov. Polis, Colorado leaders unveil $700M stimulus package

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis and the state’s leading Democrats and Republicans in the legislature unveiled a stimulus proposal for Colorado on Wednesday.

“Colorado will be well poised to build back faster, to build back stronger,” Polis said.

The package will be roughly $700 million in one-time spending, targeting rural communities, small businesses, families, infrastructure and the agricultural sector.

“We don’t always talk about things in a super bipartisan way,” said House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. “There are a lot of things in this package that are gonna help families in this state.”

This happening on the same day the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to approve the final version of a sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says President Biden will sign the bill into law Friday.

