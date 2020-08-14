Little change in sight to hot and dry weather pattern

DENVER (KDVR) — More 90s on the way as Denver’s warmest August on record continues.

Denver’s weekend looks smoky and will feel hot, which has been the norm established from the past few days.

Saturday will be into the middle 90s and Sunday in the lower 90s as storm chances increase ever so slightly for the weekend.

Although a few storms are possible this weekend, it is hardly a chance of rain worth looking forward to. Thunderstorms are much more likely over the Plains and southern Colorado versus the metro areas and the mountains to the Western Slope.

Gusty wind will move through periodically, thus adding to the fire danger and adding to the wildfire smoke.

For Denver, there are some neighborhoods that haven’t had more than a quarter inch of rainfall in 50 to 60 or more days, and that trend will continue to grow.

The outlook for the rest of August remains hotter than average and drier than average.

Be very careful with outdoor plans, as the air quality will be quite poor and many roads in Colorado are subject to closures due to wildfires.