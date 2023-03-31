DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department will send over a dozen officers to serve as school resource officers beginning next week in various Denver Public Schools high schools. The police plan to have the officers employed in these schools through the end of the academic year.

Denver East High School, which is the largest school in DPS and one of the largest in the state, will have two armed SROs beginning Monday. All of the high schools scheduled to have an SRO include:

East

West

North

South

Manual

Thomas Jefferson

George Washington

Abraham Lincoln

John F. Kennedy

Montbello

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College

Northfield

Evie Dennis Campus

According to the release, Denver Police Department will also have an officer serving as a middle and high school liaison in each of the city’s six police districts.

“The liaisons act as a point of contact and resource to discuss safety concerns for school leaders who do not have an assigned SRO at their school,” the release reads. “This liaison program was started at the direction of Chief Thomas following the fatal shooting of Luis Garcia near the East High School campus on February 13th.”