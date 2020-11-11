List: Remote or in-person learning? Here’s where Colorado schools stand

DENVER (KDVR) — Several Colorado school districts have announced in recent weeks they will move to remote learning as the number of COVID-19 cases spikes throughout the state.

Here is the entire list as of 3 p.m., Nov. 11:

27J Schools Currently offering in-person learning No schools closed Following guidance set forth by CDPHE and Tri-County Health Dept.

Adams 12 Five Star Schools In person learners transition to remote learning on Nov. 16 Instruction following the Thanksgiving Break will continue remotely through the conclusion of the fall semester for students on Dec. 17.

Adams 14 Schools Students to continue with remote learning until the end of the second quarter on Dec. 17.

Aurora Public Schools Remote learning through Winter Break APS board reversing previous decision and suspending all in-person learning The change applies to students who have remained in-person (preschool, kindergarten and students with specialized learning needs) The switch to remote learning will not happen immediately, but at Thanksgiving break

Boulder Valley School District Transitioning to all remote learning starting Nov. 17 All students will return to home learning until the scheduled beginning of the next semester in January (Tuesday, Jan. 5), provided that case rates have improved.

Cherry Creek School District Transitioning to full remote learning Middle and high school: Remote learning began Wednesday, Nov. 11. Pre-School and elementary school: Last day of in-person learning on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Teachers will have Thursday and Friday to prepare, and remote learning will start Monday, Nov. 16.

Denver Public Schools Will continue to support ECE through second graders with in-person learning, as well as students in center-based programs. Third through 12th graders will remain remote.

Douglas County Schools Currently offering in-person learning Statement: “COVID-19 cases continue to rise at a concerning rate in Douglas County, and across Colorado. The Douglas County School District (DCSD) is close to reaching a level of concern that would cause us to make a switch from In-Person learning to Remote learning. We are asking our families to prepare for a likely transition to remote learning beginning after Thanksgiving Break (Monday, Nov. 30 through Winter Break). Should DCSD make the official decision to move to remote learning, families will be provided with as much advance notice as possible. “

Jeffco Public Schools Awaiting official decision, currently offering in-person learning

Littleton Public Schools Currently offering in-person learning

Poudre School District Currently offering in-person learning

Westminster Public Schools Returning to in- person learning on Monday, Nov.16 after a two-week break or “reset” because too many staff members were having to go into quarantine.

