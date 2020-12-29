Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Lingering light snow early Tuesday then drier; warmer first weekend of 2021

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting lingering light snow early today in the Foothills and Front Range.  Any additional snow accumulation is light.  Drier by midday into the afternoon. 

A few flurries possible for the evening rush hour then clearing.  Highs today around 35 degrees in Denver.

The mountains can expect lingering snow showers today with 1-3″ of additional accumulation.  Highs in the teens and 20s.

Avalanche Watches remain in effect for most mountain zones.  Avoid backcountry travel today if possible.  Slab avalanches are likely.

Dry on Wednesday.

A tiny storm system slides across Colorado between New Year’s Eve and New Years Day.  The effects are small: an increase in clouds and a few degrees cooler.

Dry and warmer for the first weekend of 2021.  Highs nearing 50.

The next storm system hits the Mountains early next week.

