Lingering light snow early Tuesday then drier; warmer first weekend of 2021

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting lingering light snow early today in the Foothills and Front Range. Any additional snow accumulation is light. Drier by midday into the afternoon.

A few flurries possible for the evening rush hour then clearing. Highs today around 35 degrees in Denver.

The mountains can expect lingering snow showers today with 1-3″ of additional accumulation. Highs in the teens and 20s.

Avalanche Watches remain in effect for most mountain zones. Avoid backcountry travel today if possible. Slab avalanches are likely.

Dry on Wednesday.

A tiny storm system slides across Colorado between New Year’s Eve and New Years Day. The effects are small: an increase in clouds and a few degrees cooler.

Dry and warmer for the first weekend of 2021. Highs nearing 50.

The next storm system hits the Mountains early next week.