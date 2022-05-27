It’s not even the weekend yet, and this sequel audiences have waited more than 30 years for is already taking off.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is a sequel to the iconic 1986 movie “Top Gun,” which catapulted Tom Cruise to fame.

The sequel has just enough sameness, and nostalgia, to keep viewers entertained.

It starts off with the familiar Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone.” Other nods to the first film come thick and fast in the dialogue and characters.

Once again, Cruise stars as Maverick, a top Navy pilot who is assigned to train a group of Top Gun graduates, and select a handful for an incredibly dangerous mission.

One of the trainees, Rooster (Miles Teller) gets cross-ways with Maverick immediately. Rooster is the son of Maverick’s late friend Goose (I love the way he resembles Goose in temperament and looks.) The tension between the two is obvious from the get-go.

This time, Cruise’s love interest is played by Jennifer Connelly, who plays a character who exists only in a brief mention in the original film.

Maverick still breaks the rules and loves to grandstand while his superiors try to keep him in line. Meanwhile, Maverick must come to grips with his past, and even comes face to face with that past when he visits Iceman (Val Kilmer,) who now is an admiral.

It’s an action-packed popcorn movie, just like the original was. It may be the biggest box-office hit Cruise has yet.

If you feel the need for speed, better get going to the theater. You won’t be disappointed.

3 stars

Running time: Two hours and 11 minutes.

Rated: PG-13 for intense action, foul language and weapons violence.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Palms 10, Muscatine.

