Lifeline Puppy Rescue helps abandoned puppies from New Mexico

Lifeline Puppy Rescue recently rescued a mom dog and her 7 puppies who were abandoned in New Mexico after their owners were killed in a drive-by shooting. Now, they are given a new beginning.



After making a 500 mile journey to Lifeline Puppy Rescue in Brighton, Colorado, mama and puppies were greeted by caring staff members and volunteers. Although she was very nervous, mama was still sweet with everyone. After receiving all of the necessary medications and vaccinations, mom and puppies were picked up by their loving foster home. Their foster family says mama is still scared about being left alone, but they are working on building trust. Once they are ready, mom and puppies will go up for adoption to find forever homes.