Lifeguard shortage limits Loveland pool hours

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Loveland pool hours will see limitations this summer as the city implements rolling closures as a lifeguard shortage continues to impact cities statewide.

The Chilson Center and Winona Pool will see the following closures:

  • June 14:  Chilson leisure pool closed at 2 p.m.
  • June 15-17: Chilson Aquatics (lap pool, leisure pool, hot tubs and steam room) close from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • June 18: Chilson Aquatics closed from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • June 19: Chilson Aquatics closed from noon to 4 p.m.
  • June 21 – 22: Winona Pool will not open for open swim or family swim. Facility closes at noon.
  • June 24: Chilson Aquatics closed 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lake Loveland Swim Beach hours will open 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting June 26.

All three swim areas require lifeguards, but the city is operating at 50% of its normal aquatics staffing levels because of the lifeguard shortage, the city said in a press release. Pandemic closures impacted how many staff were able to be trained and certified in time for the summer.

A training class is set for July 10-11. It costs $130 to sign up, but anyone who’s hired and stays with the city for 90 days will be refunded, the city said.

Anyone interested in applying to be a lifeguard with the City this summer can apply here.  Interested residents who are currently not a certified lifeguard can contact Karli.Conrad-Davis@cityofloveland.org for training opportunities.

For more information, visit the City of Loveland’s website.

