Life Time’s Learning Camp

With schools returning either virtual or hybrid, many parents are faced with finding a way to balance work and school schedules for their families. That’s why Life Time is launching Distance Learning Support Camps for kids in order to give children structure and parents peace of mind.

Children enrolled in the camps will be placed into small groups according to current guidelines from the state and parents can choose full or partial days of care to build a schedule that meets their needs.

Students will receive school-work assistance using their devices from home during the camp, plus active lesson plans, including activities that children may be missing from their normal school day such as: Youth fitness, arts and crafts, S.T.E.A.M. activities, and music.