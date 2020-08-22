Lewstone Fire blazing in Larimer County, NW of Fort Collins

Lewstone Fire looking northwest from Pine Acres Way, photo from Larimer Sheriff Twitter

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An estimated 30 acre fire called the Lewstone Fire is burning in Larimer County northwest of Fort Collins between Highway 14 and Rise Canyon.

UPDATE (Aug. 22, 6:40 p.m.): Larimer Sheriff tweeted a video of the fire.

UPDATE (Aug. 22, 5:55 p.m.): There is no known cause of the fire. Officials report two air tankers, two heavy helicopters with 80 personnel on scene or en route.

The evacuation point is at CLP Middle School, 3515 W County Road 54G in Laporte. Check out the evacuation map at nocoalert.org.

UPDATE (Aug 22, 5:14 p.m.): Larimer County Sheriff has issued mandatory evacuations for residents north of the Rist Canyon Road, west of Whale Rock Road and east of the Davis Ranch Road due to immediate and imminent danger.

#LewstoneFire – multiple resources on scene & responding to fire between Hwy14 & Rist Canyon about 3.5 miles west of US287 — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) August 22, 2020

Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center has deployed two helicopters to the area for assistance.

Updates will be added as they are received.