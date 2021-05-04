Lets celebrate teachers and inspire new ones on Teacher Appreciation Day

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Colorado as well as many other states are seeing a decline in the teaching profession.

According to a recent survey from teachers, many say workload, legislation and policy and lack of support from schools or district leadership are the three main reasons why teachers leave the profession. Another problem is that new teachers. starting pay in Colorado is low which prohibits many from entering the profession.

That’s why Colorado is launching TeachColorado.org to recruit both full time and substitute teachers. In recognition of our teachers’ extraordinary accomplishments and the need for exceptional future teachers, this campaign both celebrates and affirms today’s educators and inspires young people to consider a career in teaching in time for Teacher Appreciation Week.