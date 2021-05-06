Letecia Stauch requests counsel in murder trial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Letecia Stauch, the woman accused in the murder of her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch, requested counsel in a hearing Wednesday.

In February, Stauch asked for and received permission to represent herself in court.

However, following that decision, Stauch refused to attend scheduled appointments in the law library. Eventually, her permission to do so was revoked for 90 days (as of April 8).

An officer at the jail said Stauch said she didn’t need the law library.

In court on Wednesday, there was some conversation pertaining to who would represent Stauch. Another judge will make that determination in a hearing that will be closed to the public.

A preliminary hearing originally set for May 20 was moved to August 5, to give the defense team adequate time to prepare.