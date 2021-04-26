Letecia Stauch refuses to attend scheduled law library time she originally requested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — According to court documents, Letecia Stauch has refused to attend her scheduled law library time and has requested to be removed from the law library list at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office filed the notice to the court April 19, which states that she will no longer have access to the law library for 90 days as of April 8.

According to the filing, Stauch had filled out a Law Library Request Form on March 5 and signed a copy of the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center’s Law Library Rules after she chose to represent herself in court for the murder of Gannon Stauch.

The rules state that Stauch will not choose the time that she can go to the law library and refusal to go to the law library will lead to removal from the law library list for 90 days.

Stauch refused to go to the law library at her scheduled time on March 30. She was reminded of the rules by a CJC officer that day. She refused to attend again on April 2, where the officer reminded her once again of the rules.

The officer says Stauch repeatedly said to take her off the law library list and that she didn’t need it.

On April 8, Stauch was removed from the law library list for 90 days.