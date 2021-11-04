Letecia Stauch enters not guilty plea in accused murder of 11-year-old stepson

Gannon Stauch, seen in a photo released by authorities during the search for him, and the mugshot of his stepmother Letecia Stauch, who was arrested in his disappearance. (Photos: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Letecia Stauch entered a plea of not guilty Thursday against the accusations that she murdered her stepson, Gannon Stauch, in January 2020.

Right after, her attorney stated it is likely they are going to introduce evidence by an expert about Stauch’s mental condition after the disappearance of Gannon.

The attorney clarified it is not a guilty by reason of insanity plea.

After waiving her right to appear during her preliminary hearing, the judge ordered Stauch must be present in person to deliver her plea on Nov. 4.

When Gannon went missing from his home in El Paso County in January 2020, the 11-year-old was reported as a runaway.

On Jan. 27, 2020, Letecia Stauch called the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and reported Gannon left their home near Colorado Springs and never returned.

Police arrested her on March 2 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. They found Gannon’s body in Pace, Fla., on March 18.

Since March 2020, Stauch has been held in the El Paso County Jail. She faces over a dozen charges, including first-degree murder.