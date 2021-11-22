Let the pros help you with those Thanksgiving side dishes

News
Posted: / Updated:

Chef Deanna from Cook Street of Culinary Arts says that those Thanksgiving side dishes shouldn’t be difficult if you have the right ingredients.

For many the stuffing is a favorite and Chef Deanna has the perfect recipe that should please everyone. Her twist on the traditional stuffing is she adds cornbread. Here’s the recipe that you can make at home this holiday season.

Cook Street Corn Bread:

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup oil 

3 eggs 

1 1/2 cup buttermilk 

2 cup all purpose flour

1 cup cornmeal 

Stuffing:

3 eggs 

3/4 cup cream 

Shopped up shallot 

2 stalks celery diced

2 cloves garlic sautéed in butter 

3 cups of stalk 

Cranberry Relish:

12 oz fresh or frozen 

1/2 cup sugar 

1/4 cup rice 

1 T. Finely grated orange zest 

Pinch of salt 

1 navel orange 

3 tablespoons finely chopped candied orange peel 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories