Less wind, sunshine Wednesday, 40s; Chance of snow Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — Less wind today in Denver and across the Front Range. Strong gusts remain on the Divide.

Sunny skies take over in the Mountains, Foothills and Front Range. Highs in the 40s. Mountain highs in the teens and 20s.

A clipper hits the Northern Mountains with 1 inch of snow accumulation between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Another fast moving storm system hits the Mountains Saturday afternoon and could brush Denver as well. 0-1 inch of snow accumulation possible in Denver by late Saturday. 1-2 inches across the Palmer Divide and Foothills. Mountain accumulations run 1-2 inches.

Drier on Sunday.

Total snow accumulation by late Saturday.