The LEGO® Group is kicking off its Holiday Tour and Build to Give Campaign in Denver,CO. Residents will be able to experience The LEGO Truck, that will be traveling around town and offering free LEGO minibuilds to spread joy.

Completely contact-free and in compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines, the intent of this brand-new, limited time interactive mobile LEGO Store experience is to spready joy to children across the nation this holiday season with free minibuild giveaways and to spread awareness of the Build to Give Campaign, which encourages kids to turn bricks into shareable gifts. In return, we’ll donate a LEGO set on their behalf to a child in need of play – helping 1,000,000 children this season.

Through Wednesday, the Lego Mobile Truck will be visiting several locations around Denver.

See below for the full schedule:

Tuesday, December 15

Focus Points Family Resource Center (2501 E. 48th Avenue Denver, CO 80216)

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Lyn Meadows HOA (11965 E. 2nd Ave Aurora, CO 80011)

2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Wednesday, December 16

Athmar Park (451 S Tejon St. Denver, CO 80223)

11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Globeville at Garden Place (4425 Lincoln St, Denver, CO 80216)

2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Midtown (1675 W 67th Avenue, Denver, CO 80221)

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Cost: Free