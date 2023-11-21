DENVER (KDVR) — It’s official, The Rolling Stones are hitting the road again, and they are making their way to the Mile High City.

If you have driven by Empower Field at Mile High on Interstate 25, you may have noticed a single poster hanging from the stadium. The poster features the band’s iconic tongue and lips logo. However, no words were added, leading fans to wonder if the rock band was touring again.

A Rolling Stones logo on the side of Empower Field at Mile High stadium on Nov. 17, 2023.

As of Tuesday, the band announced they will be performing in 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada for their “Stones Tour 2024 Hackney Diamonds.”

Fans of the English rock band can see Mick Jagger, 80, Keith Richards, 79, and Ronnie Wood, 76, play their most popular hits like “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Satisfaction,” and more.

The Rolling Stones will also play music from their latest album “Hackney Diamonds,” their first album of original material in 18 years.

The Stones will perform at Empower Field on June 20, 2024.

Since their first concert in 1962, the legendary band has performed more than 2,000 concerts all over the world.

How to get tickets to see The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones are living legends, and thousands are expected to pack the stands at Empower Field to witness the greats.

Here is how you can get your hands on the coveted tickets.

Fans can enter their information to get access to presale tickets on The Rolling Stones’ website. Fans have until 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28 to submit their info. If selected, fans will receive a unique presale code.

Presale tickets will go on sale at noon local time on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

If you don’t get your hands on the presale tickets, general sale will commence on Friday, Dec. 1.

Empower Field at Mile High can hold over 76,000 people, but tickets will go fast.