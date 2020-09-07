Legend High School in Douglas County has 2 positive COVID-19 cases, 174 people quarantined

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — According to the Douglas County School District, two people have tested positive with COVID-19 but did not specify if they are students or faculty.

Administration sent a letter to the parents of students that may have come in contact with one of the two positive cases. The letter says the DCSD is working with the Tri-County Health Department on the situation.

“If your child was at school on Monday, August 31 and/or Wednesday, September 2, your child was in close contact with one of these people and your child should enter into quarantine,” the letter states.

“In addition to the students whose families are receiving this notification, the staff members also identified as close contacts with this person will also enter into quarantine.”

Staff and students required to quarantine will be allowed back to school on Sept. 15, with the approval of the health department.

DCSD says students will continue to learn remotely on Canvas and that faculty would provide them with information soon.

The school is being disinfected before classes resume on Tuesday.