Food is EXPENSIVE right now and Mountain Roots shares their recipes, techniques, nutrition tips, and budgeting skills for people to create healthy, yet affordable, meals at home.

Gunnison Valley’s Mountain Roots Food Project supports the local food system with programs like community gardens, CSAs, farming mentorships, food distribution programs for those experiencing food insecurity, agricultural-focused kids camps, cooking classes, and many others.

Mountain Roots has multiple programs that teach the vital, lifelong skill of cooking, including one that focuses on low-income individuals.

Free to low-income individuals, Cooking Matters is a six-week course on how to cook healthy, balanced meals for a family of four on a budget of $12 or less/meal. The course also includes a free bag of groceries every week to take home. In each class, participants learn new recipes, techniques, nutrition tips, and budgeting skills. There is a Spanish speaking translator, childcare.

Every class, every student gets sent home with a bag of fresh produce, shelf stable cooking ingredients, etc. that contain the exact ingredients of what they learned in class to cook at home. This is the most important thing – to give them the practice tools. One bag of items to cook meal at $12.

To learn more, visit https://www.mountainrootsfoodproject.org/