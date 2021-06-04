Learn to grow your own vegetables through free CSU course

Vegetables with slow-growing or tender roots, like peppers and tomatoes, are better if started inside and then transplanted outdoors later.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State University is offering a free online course on vegetable gardening.

CSU said it’s waiving the fee to encourage participation in the Grow & Give program, through which volunteers raise and donate fresh fruits and vegetables for Coloradans in need.

“The project sprouted in spring 2020 in response to skyrocketing food needs among people coping with unemployment and other hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic,” CSU said in a press release. “The project is modeled on backyard victory gardens that boosted food supplies and morale during the bleak years of World War I and World War II.”

The course will teach:

Considerations for garden planning and planting times

Best practices for raised garden bed design

Proper soil preparation and fertilization for your vegetable garden

Routine garden care including mulching, irrigation, and water conservation

Proper routine care for tomatoes

Hints and tricks for growing other vegetables

To identify frost protection tactics and microclimate modifications

The course is normally $40, but CSU is offering free enrollment through June 14. No prior gardening experience is required.

Register for the course here.