Taste of the Middle East is a festival to learn and appreciate the middle Eastern Cultures that is so prominent in Colorado.

Haneen Omar, Founder of Taste of the Middle East Festival says the event is welcome to everyone. Come try Manooshe, Turkish coffee, and food from local restaurants. There will be several live performing artists where tickets can be purchased online.

The festival is free Saturday, August 14th from 12pm-10pm at the Levitt Pavilion in Denver.