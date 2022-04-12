April 30, 2022 is the last day to apply for Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP), a federally funded program that helps eligible Coloradans pay a portion of their winter home heating costs.

The LEAP program works to keep Colorado households warm during the winter months by making a one-time payment directly to the utility company on behalf of each LEAP eligible household statewide.



To qualify for LEAP, Coloradans may have an income up to 60 percent of the state median income level, which equates to a household income of less than $64,000 a year for a family of four.

Additionally, LEAP recipients must pay home heating costs directly to a utility company or landlord as part of their rent, be a resident of Colorado and have at least one U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident of the U.S. living in the household. Specific eligibility criteria can be found on our website.