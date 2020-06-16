Leading Denver Tech Company Saves Jobs by Up-Skilling Students

As the Covid-19 pandemic sows uncertainty for businesses and workers, many have already lost their jobs while companies navigate this crisis through layoffs and loans. However, Denver has just opened up nearly 1,500 tech jobs in the past month alone.

The Denver-based national leading provider of software engineering and data science training, Galvanize, is now providing a powerful opportunity for Colorado students to grow new skills in tech. To ease financial burdens for students, the company is now offering a limited income share agreement for post-graduate employment in order to get new high-tech skills upfront for a stronger career.