Lead prosecutor in Barry Morphew murder case resigns

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — One of the lead prosecutors in the Barry Morphew murder case resigns less than a year before the trial.

Deputy District Attorney Jeff Lindsey is leaving the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to take a job in Pueblo at the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. His last day is November 5, 2021.

Lindsey handled much of the Morphew case during previous hearings. Barry Morphew’s wife Suzanne disappeared on Mother’s Day weekend of 2020 and her body has still not been found. Morphew was arrested on May 5, 2021, for charges in connection with her murder.

10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner confirmed with me that Jeff Lindsey will join his team in Pueblo in early November. DA Chostner said, "We've had several openings as you may know and we were most fortunate to obtain Jeff's services." — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) October 15, 2021

No word yet from Lindsey if this move had anything to do with the case. Lindsey had started his career in Chaffee County.

There are currently four other prosecutors on the Morphew case and D.A. Linda Stanley said they plan to bring in more before the trial. Morphew’s trial is set for May of 2022.

Morphew’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 9. He is currently out of jail, released on a $500,000 bond.