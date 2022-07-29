Rob Hodes, an American LMP2 and LMP3 driver, is using his racing platform to raise awareness for the fight to end human trafficking as he competes in the European Le Mans Series and the Michelin Le Mans Cup. Hodes donated his car’s advertising space to The Exodus Road, and he continues to use his voice to invite people to better understand this human rights crisis.

Hodes started supporting The Exodus Road in 2020. He became passionate about ending human trafficking after visiting Thailand several years ago (before connecting with The Exodus Road) where he saw children and young women on the streets being offered to tourists for sex.

The car not only features The Exodus Road logo and “Race to End Human Trafficking,” it also contains a QR code which leads directly to a page full of educational resources for visitors. Team Virage hopes that racing fans will visit the page, learn about the issue, and be inspired to take action to help make a free world.

You can visit the Race to End Human Trafficking page (where the QR code leads) here. And you can learn more about Team Virage here.