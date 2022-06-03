PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (KDVR) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Florida man accused of spewing violent tweets against U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

Matthew Lee Comiskey faces five counts of interstate threat, according to the indictment filed May 27 in the U.S. Southern District of Florida. Court records show he had his first appearance before a judge on Friday.

The indictment lists five tweets connected to the case, which are directed to the Republican congresswoman and threaten violence and death against her.

“lf I ever saw Lauren I’d be glad to take her out and go to prison. Would be job well done,” Comiskey allegedly wrote on Twitter on Aug. 31, 2021.

“Don’t worry Lauren, someone is coming soon to show your face the 2nd amendment in practice with a copper jacket. Enjoy,” he allegedly wrote on Sept. 8, 2021.

“Someone needs to put lauren down like a sick dog. She is a true waste of life! Someone exercise their 2nd amendment right to her face! Since the @CIA is a failure and @FBI is incompetent at charging her for being a terrorist it’s time to do it ourselves! Pew pew Lauren,” he allegedly wrote on Sept. 15, 2021.

“I got my 2 amendment tool all ready to destroy Lauren’s face! Hopefully in front of her kids,” he allegedly wrote on Sept. 17, 2021.

“[D]on’t come to Florida us libs have big guns here and we stand out [sic] ground. Take you down like Trayvon,” he allegedly tweeted on the same day.

Comiskey’s bond was set at $50,000.