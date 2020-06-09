Latest recorded snows for Denver and northern Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow is forecast in the high country and on the Palmer Divide Monday night through Tuesday morning. Although Denver is not likely to measure snow, it would be one of the latest in history.

Denver’s latest snowfall was measured on June 5, 1953 at 0.5 inch. The city has seen a trace of snowfall as late as June 12, though.

In Denver’s snowfall record, which goes back to 1882 — 1919, 1951, and 1953 are the only years when snow was measured in June.

In Boulder, the latest snowfall on record is June 12, 1947. That is the same date for Fort Collins as well.

Greeley’s latest snowfall on record was measured May 20, 2001.

Clearly, any snow Monday night pushes rarity for this late in the season. Denver’s average last snowfall date is April 28.

In the past 10 years, the last snowfalls have been:

April 16, 2020

May 21, 2019

April 24, 2018

April 29, 2017

April 30, 2016

May 10, 2015

May 12, 2014

May 2, 2013

April 3, 2012

May 11, 2011

Data indicate the snow level may drop to 7,000 feet Monday night. That would mean snow for those on parts of the Palmer Divide and in mountainous portions of Boulder, Douglas, Jefferson and Larimer counties.

The timing and location for rain and snow tonight.



Rain in the greens, yellows, oranges.

Blue is the snowfall.

In both cases, lightning is possible/likely. pic.twitter.com/EBfogwB8km — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) June 9, 2020